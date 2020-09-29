GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets point to mixed open as investors await U.S. presidential debate

By Pete Schroeder

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Asian shares were poised for a mixed opening ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate and ongoing stimulus talks in Washington.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures YAPcm1 were down 0.94% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures NKc1 were up 0.02%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures .HSI, .HSIc1 were up 0.72%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 EScv1 were up 0.04%.

The first debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, set to begin at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT), is seen by some political analysts as Trump's best chance to upend a race where he has consistently lagged in opinion polls.

"Following the exuberant start to the week, a sober tone descended on risk markets ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate, with caution about the outlook prevailing," wrote Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in an analyst note.

Also looming over markets is lingering hopes the U.S. could adopt further economic stimulus. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion compromise relief bill in a bid to give new life to flagging negotiations with the White House.

There were optimistic signs Tuesday when U.S. consumer confidence saw its biggest rebound in 17 years.

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic was underlined later Tuesday, when Disney DIS.N announced plans to lay off roughly 28,000 U.S. employees from its theme parks division.

Investors will also be looking at Wednesday's ADP National Employment report, a precursor to official U.S. employment figures out Friday. China is also set to publish fresh manufacturing data.

The Asian markets opened after U.S. equities fell slightly hours before, ending a three-day rally as investors held tight before the debate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.48%, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.29%.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.24% following broad declines in Europe and Asia. U.S. Treasury yields traded within a tight range as investors avoided large moves, settling down slightly.

The U.S. dollar was also down slightly in advance of the debate, hitting one-week lows against the euro and Swiss franc. The dollar index fell 0.3% =USD.

Spot gold XAU= gained 0.9% to $1,896.96 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 settled up 1.1% at $1,903.20.

Oil prices were also down on caution ahead of the debate and looming coronavirus concerns. U.S. crude CLc1 fell 4.01% to $38.97 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $40.83, down 3.77% on the day.

Global assetshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Global currencies vs. dollar http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Emerging marketshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

MSCI All Country Wolrd Index Market Caphttp://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.