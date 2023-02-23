GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets breath sigh of relief amid Ueda hearing

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Asian markets breathed a sigh of relief on Friday as the incoming head of Japan's central bank soothed fears of an early end to super-easy monetary policy, nudging bond yields lower globally.

Kazuo Ueda, who will take over as governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in April, began three hours of speaking to parliament at 9:30 a.m. (0030 GMT), offering markets a first glimpse of how the new-look central bank could steer an exit from ultra-low interest rates.

So far, Ueda has pledged to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy because inflation has yet to sustainably and steadily meet the central bank's 2% target, and there was little indication that he would quickly unwind the BOJ policy called yield curve control (YCC).

"There have been high hopes that Ueda will bring a hawkish twist to the BOJ, but early remarks in his confirmation speech say anything but," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Ueda's confirmation hearing in the lower house comes as markets renew their attack on YCC, taking bets on a near-term interest rate rise.

The Nikkei share index .N225 was up 1%.

The yen JPY=EBS remained choppy. It reversed an early rise to be largely flat at 134.71 per dollar.

"Overall Ueda is working hard to present himself as delivering continuity - at least to start with," said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac. "Now is not the time to put his own stamp on policy; that's not why the government selected him."

Data on Friday showed Japan's annual core consumer inflation had hit a fresh 41-year high of 4.2% in January, keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus programme.

Chinese blue chips .CSI300 fell 0.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI dropped 0.9% while Australia's resources-rich shares .AXJO edged up 0.2%.

Investors were bracing for the release on Friday of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for January, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure. The index is expected to be up 4.3% on a year earlier, compared with 4.4% the previous month.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the safe-haven dollar against six peers, was hovering at 104.63, not too far from a seven-week high of 104.78.

Treasury yields slid a little on Friday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bonds US10YT=RR eased as far as 3.8590%, compared with the previous close of 3.8810%.

The two-year bond yield US2YT=RR was hovering at 4.6810%, compared with the previous close of 4.6930%.

In the oil market, Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.6% to $82.71 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was up 0.7% at $75.90. O/R

Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Bradley Perrett

