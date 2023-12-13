GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities follow Wall Street higher; yields and dollar down

By Xie Yu

HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Asian stocks broadly rallied on Thursday morning, after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged the end of its tightening cycle and struck a dovish tone for the year ahead.

U.S. Treasury yields slid to fresh four-month trough, while the dollar continued to slide.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS added 1.6%.

Mainland Chinese bluechips .CSI300 edged up by 0.65%, while Hong Kong's benchmark advanced 1.7%. Australian shares .AXJO were up 1.6%.

However, Japan's Nikkei .N225 slid 0.4%, weighed down by the yen's sharp rally.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said its historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over with inflation falling faster than expected.

A near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials project that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024 than it is now - with the median projection showing the rate falling three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25%-5.50% range. U.S. fed funds futures boosted the chances of rate cuts starting as soon as in March after the Fed decision, according to LSEG's FedWatch. The market has priced in more than 150 bps of easing next year.

"It was a very aggressive pivot," said Ben Luk, global macro strategist at State Street Asia Limited.

"The Fed has followed market expectation in terms of allowing for one more rate cut to be added into both the 2024 and the 2025 (outlooks)," he said.

That aggressive pivot will have a mixed impact in Asia, with tech shares to benefit more while markets including Japan will have a dampening effect as its currency strengthens with a weakening U.S. dollar, he added.

It's a busy week for central banks, with the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank all announcing policy decisions on Thursday. The Bank of Japan's turn comes on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks surged to a sharply higher close on Wednesday and benchmark Treasury yields slid to their lowest level since Aug. 10.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis ESc1, were up 0.32% on Thursday, while the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RRpushed down further to as low as 3.9845%, breaking below the psychological 4% mark.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell a further 0.18% to 102.70.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.2% to $1.0896.

The yen sat significantly higher, with the dollar sliding 0.4% to 142.335 yen JPY=EBS.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.25% at $2,031.49 per ounce, after rising 2.4% on Wednesday.

Oil prices rose, extending gains from the previous session. Brent LCOc1 futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $74.72 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate WTI crude CLc1 rose 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $69.95.

