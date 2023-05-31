GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, yuan slump as data dashes China hopes

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - China's yuan hit a six-month low and Asia's stockmarkets staggered toward a second month of losses on Wednesday as weak factory activity figures offered the latest evidence that recovery in the world's second-biggest economy is faltering.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 1.2% and is down 2.5% in a month where hopes a resurgent China would drive global growth have run dry. Hong Kong stocks .HSI are down 20% from a peak in January.

Data showed China's manufacturing activity PMI fell to 48.2 for May, contracting even faster than expected. Services growth slackened to its slowest pace in four months.

The yuan CNY=CFXS dropped 0.3% to 7.1090 per dollar after that - a level not seen since the country was under tight public health restrictions in November last year.

The currency is down more than 2.6% on the month as indicators from output to industrial profits, retail sales and loan growth have missed forecasts.

"There were concerns China's economic comeback could be so strong that it would complicate advanced economy central banks' fight against inflation," said Carol Kong, economist and currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Fast forward to today, those expectations look misplaced."

The disappointment has filtered through to other China-sensitive assets. The Australian dollar AUD=D3 hit a near seven-month low of $0.6489 and is down four months in a row. AUD/

Aussie stocks .AXJO are eying their worst day since March and a monthly drop of 2.7%. A tourism-led rally for Thailand's baht THB=TH and stock index .SETI has also failed to arrive.

In China, blue chip stocks .CSI300 dropped 1% to 2023 lows and government bonds rallied 0#CNBMK=. Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI fell 2.5% to put the index more than 20% beneath a January peak touched when hopes of a reopening rally were high.

Even stocks in Asia's brightest market, Japan, took a step down on Wednesday. The benchmark Nikkei .N225 fell 1.6%, though that caps a 6.8% monthly gain that's driven the index above 30,000 to its highest levels in more than 30 years. .T

DATA DRIVEN

Elsewhere inflation and the U.S. debt ceiling are in focus.

German inflation figures come later on Wednesday and are expected to show a fairly sharp moderation. Signals from Asia were less hopeful.

"It may be difficult to deny the possibility that we are already in a new normal," Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday, where interest rates and inflation do not return to the low levels of the past.

A deal to suspend the U.S. debt limit and avoid a default cleared a House of Representatives committee overnight and is set for debate and passage on Wednesday, which would send it to the Senate where debate could stretch to the weekend.

Treasuries rallied after the initial deal was struck, on the expectation a U.S. default would be averted, but the market remains skittish as once authorised to borrow the Treasury is likely to issue lots of debt to replenish its coffers. US/

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR dropped 12.4 basis points overnight and fell another 3 bps on Wednesday in Asian trade to 3.6675%. Yields fall when bond prices rise. Two-year yields US2YT=RR were down 3.5 bps to 4.4379% on Wednesday.

The dollar has been on the rise in anticipation that yields eventually go up again and as U.S. data comes in stronger than in Europe. This month the euro EUR=EBS is down nearly 3% on the greenback to $1.0686 and the yen JPY=EBS is down about 2.3% to 139.51 per dollar. FRX/

In commodity markets, growth jitters have benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 futures down 7.8% this month to $73.35 a barrel. Gold XAU= is off 2-1/2 year highs at $1,954 an ounce.

