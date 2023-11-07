GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks snap winning streak; RBA hikes but Aussie sinks

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Asian stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, as investor enthusiasm about a peak in global interest rates started losing steam, while the Australian dollar fell after a rate hike came with a shift in tone from the central bank.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 1.2%. Over the previous three sessions, a rally had lifted the benchmark by nearly 6%.

S&P 500 futures ESc1 fell 0.2%, as did FTSE futures FFIc1 while European futures STXEc1 fell 0.3%.

Treasuries were broadly steady in Asia, having unwound a little of the rally that followed the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates on hold last week.

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR hovered at 4.63% - about 10 basis points (bps) above where they closed on Friday, but well below the 5% mark touched in late October.

"It continues to be a tug-of-war between markets and the Fed, as the latter has suggested that higher long-end yields would ... do the job of policy tightening for them," said Nicholas Chia, macro strategist at Standard Chartered.

"Markets probably fret that lower yields would force the Fed to re-think about an extended pause."

Fed funds futures 0#FF: imply only a slim chance of another hike, but bets on rate cuts next year were trimmed.

In foreign exchange trade, the Australian dollar was the biggest mover, falling about 0.9% to $0.6430 after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a 25 bp hike, as expected, taking the cash rate to a 12-year high of 4.35%.

But the central bank softened its language on the necessity of any further action.

"It was a dovish hike ... it's not pointing to any immediate need for a follow-up," said RBC Capital Markets rates strategist Rob Thompson on the phone from Sydney.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was dragged along for the ride, falling 0.6% to $0.5930. Three-year Australian government bond futures YTTc1 rallied three ticks and the ASX200 .AXJO lifted off lows to finish down 0.3%. AUD/.AX

Data on Tuesday showed China's imports unexpectedly grew in October, while exports contracted faster than expected, in a mixed set of indicators that showed the recovery in the world's second-largest economy remains uneven.

"The combined effects of both tight credit and a rotation to services consumption exerts further pressure on global demand for goods," said HSBC economist Erin Xin in a note.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI fell 1.4%, while mainland China blue chips .CSI300 fell 0.5%.

South Korean shares .KS11 fell 3% as traders unwound some of Monday's surge on the reimposition of a short-selling ban. Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 1.1%.

On Wall Street the Nasdaq .IXIC had logged a seventh straight session of gains on Monday - capping its longest streak since January - though its gain was a slender 0.3% as the rally loses momentum.

A slightly stronger dollar has pushed the Japanese yen JPY=EBS back to the weak side of 150 to the dollar, and it hovered at 150.2 in the Asia session.

The euro EUR=EBS took a breather at $1.0710 and analysts expect any prospective decline in the greenback to be bumpy and modest, even if the Fed starts cutting rates next year.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was steady at 105.36.

"Outside of monetary policy, it is weak global growth and abundant geopolitical risks ranging from Taiwan to the Middle East and Russia that we see as providing continued safe-haven support to the dollar, slowing a dollar down cycle," said Deutsche Bank strategists Alan Ruskin and George Saravelos.

In commodity markets oil steadied with Brent crude futures LCOc1 at $84.75 a barrel, supported by nerves that conflict in the Middle East could expand and threaten supply and as Russia and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed production cuts. O/R

Gold XAU= nursed modest losses at $1,972, while bitcoin BTC=BTSP hovered just shy of $35,000.

