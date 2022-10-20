GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as risk appetite wanes on rate-hike fears

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Asian shares fell on Thursday to their lowest since April 2020 as risk appetite among investors faded after inflation data across the globe re-ignited fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell as much as 1.8% to 436.14, before cutting some losses. The index was last down 0.79% at 440.82.

European stock futures indicated stocks were set to decline, with Eurostoxx 50 futures STXEc1 down 0.43%, German DAX futures FDXc1 down 0.45% and FTSE futures FFIc1 down 0.25%.

"Yields rose to fresh cycle highs and risk appetite soured," said Taylor Nugent, a markets economist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. Wall Street snapped a two-day streak of gains on Wednesday, while the dollar =USD bounced from two-week lows.

In Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was 1.12% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 slipped 1% lower but spiked higher after Bloomberg reported that China was considering cutting the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors.

China's stock market .SSEC fell on Thursday while Hong Kong stocks .HSI hit levels last seen during the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

China on Thursday kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month as authorities held off unleashing more monetary stimulus to avoid stark policy divergence with other major economies.

In the currency markets, the U.S. dollar firmed as investors flocked to the safe haven after blistering hot inflation data across the world raised the prospect of central banks continuing with interest rate hikes even at the expense of growth.

Sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.2% to $1.12005 even as the inflation data showed food prices have jumped the most since 1980. Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss has so far defied calls for her resignation, though markets are increasingly considering the possibility of her imminent replacement.

"It's worth considering whether a call for a General Election might actually be positive for sterling," ING economists said in a note.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 fell to a record low on Thursday. It bottomed at 7.2794 per dollar, the lowest level since such data first became available in 2011, and last traded 7.2615.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said job market demand remains strong and underlying inflation pressures probably have not peaked yet.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time at its November meeting.

Still, the Fed's "Beige Book" survey of economic activity showed that there was there was some easing in several districts, but firms noted price pressures remained elevated.

The rise in the dollar and yields pushed gold lower, with prices lingering at a three-week trough on Thursday. /GOL

The fragile yen has been on a losing streak for 11 straight sessions as of Wednesday's close, and has renewed 32-year lows for the past six sessions. /FRX

"I think the risk of another intervention continues to be very high," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong. "It is a matter of time before they come into the market to support the yen."

Last month, Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market to buy yen for the first time since 1998, in an attempt to shore up the battered currency.

