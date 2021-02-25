GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks skid as global inflation fears, tech woes hit Wall Street

By Echo Wang

MIAMI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asian stocks opened sharply lower on Friday after Wall Street's main indexes tumbled, with technology-related stocks under pressure following a steep rise in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO fell 2% in early trade, on track for the biggest intraday percentage loss since Jan. 28. Japan's Nikkei 225 .N225 was down 1.8% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures .HSI, HSIc1 lost 1.69%.

U.S. Treasury yields vaulted to their highest since the pandemic began on expectations of a strong economic expansion and related inflation. The bond sell-off accelerated after a disappointing auction of seven-year notes at midday.

"Fed officials aren’t stepping in the way of yield moves and are taking them as a signal of growing optimism in the recovery," said Tapas Strickland in a research note, a director of economics and markets at National Australia Bank.

U.S. stocks tumbled, forcing a decline in European equities that had rallied earlier on a bigger rise than expected in euro zone economic sentiment data for February.

Apple Inc AAPL.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O were the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.23%, also pulled down by the big U.S. tech names that make up a large component of the global stock benchmark.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1.75%, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.45% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.52%, the biggest single-day decline in almost four months for the tech-heavy index.

Bond trading pushed up a closely watched part of the Treasury yield curve that measures the difference between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR. The gap, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, widened as much as 141 basis points, the most since 2015.

The 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR note was up 14 basis points to yield 1.5286% in late afternoon trade, prompting investors concerned about rich valuations to lock in profits on some high-flying growth stocks.

The dollar index rose 0.173%, lifting off a seven-week low while the safe-haven Japanese yen, which tends to underperform when global growth improves, weakened 0.06% versus the greenback at 106.28 per dollar.

Oil prices held near 13-month highs, with profit-taking limited by assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the winter storm in Texas.

U.S. crude CLc1 recently fell 0.27% to $63.36 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $67.08, up 0.06% on the day.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.1% to $1,771.71 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.36% to $1,768.00 an ounce.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in Miami; Editing by Sam Holmes)

