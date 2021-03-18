US Markets
SPX

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks set to fall, pressured by soaring T-note yields

Contributor
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Asian stocks are set to open mostly lower on Friday, pressured by U.S. Treasury yields that rose to 14-month highs overnight and oil prices, which fell by their biggest one-day declines since last summer.

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Asian stocks are set to open mostly lower on Friday, pressured by U.S. Treasury yields that rose to 14-month highs overnight and oil prices, which fell by their biggest one-day declines since last summer.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO lost 0.21% in early trading, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures .HSI, HSIc1 lost 0.72%.

In Japan, where the central bank will meet on Friday, the Nikkei 225 futures NKc1 added 0.08%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 EScv1 rose 0.21%.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note on Thursday rose above 1.75% for the first time in 14 months after the Federal Reserve pledged to look past inflation and keep interest rates near 0% until at least 2024, then ticked lower after the release of mixed economic data.

The jump in yields accelerated a move out of growth stocks with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling more than 3%. .N

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell from record highs while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.71%.

Oil prices tumbled, falling for a fifth day in a row, on growing worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe as several large economies have had to reimpose lockdowns.

France's prime minister imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants forced President Emmanuel Macron to shift course.

A rally in the dollar, which was supported by higher U.S. bond yields, also pressured oil prices, as a stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled down $4.72, or 6.9%, at $63.28 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled at $60 a barrel, down $4.60, or 7.1%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 153.07 points, or 0.46%, to 32,862.3, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 58.66 points, or 1.48%, to 3,915.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 409.03 points, or 3.02%, to 13,116.17.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.40%.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 21/32 in price to yield 1.7135%, from 1.641% late on Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar rallied across the board, as higher Treasury yields helped it recoup losses from the previous session.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.482%, with the euro EUR= up 0.02% to $1.1917.

The Australian dollar rose 0.08% versus the greenback at $0.776.

Global assetshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Global currencies vs. dollar http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Emerging marketshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

MSCI All Country World Index Market Caphttp://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

Rising U.S. Treasury yieldshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cNEpX5

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular