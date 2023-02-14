GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fall, dollar stands firm after sticky U.S. CPI

By mid-morning Hong Kong time, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 1.3%, led by drops bigger than 1% in Australia .AXJO and Hong Kong .HSI, and analysts were bracing for further falls.

"If I combine this earlier (U.S.) Fed rhetoric trying to keep the rates higher for longer and the recent CPI number...then it seems likely that there should be some degree of moderation in the equity markets, both developed markets and Asian markets," said Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of Asia Pacific equity research at BNP Paribas.

He said the dollar might also regain some strength over emerging market currencies, helped by the prospect of U.S. rates staying elevated.

The dollar touched a six-week high of 133.30 Japanese yen JPY=EBS overnight and hovered at 132.80 yen on Wednesday. It had a bumpier ride against other currencies following the CPI data, but seems to be pausing following a January slide.

The dollar index =USD was steady at 103.32. The Australian dollar AUD=D3 eased a bit to $0.6959 even as central bank Governor Philip Lowe said rates would need to rise further to contain inflation in remarks to a parliamentary committee.

Oil prices fell as traders worried about mounting supplies and weakening demand. U.S. crude CLc1 dipped 0.46% to $78.70 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 settled down 1.19% to $85.58 per barrel.

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold XAU= traded at $1,854.92 per ounce. Bitcoin BTC=BTSP clung to an overnight bounce at $22,114.

