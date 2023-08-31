GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher as China acts on housing, yuan weakness

By Selena Li

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Friday as China stepped up efforts to support its housing sector and stabilise the yuan, though investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data that could make or break the case for further rate hikes.

U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in six months in July, but slowing monthly inflation rates cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged next month. U.S August payrolls data tonight could offer more clues.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.15%, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.45%.

All eyes are on Beijing's efforts to revive the crisis-hit property sector and weak consumption, which are weighing heavily on the ailing economy.

China's factory activity surprisingly returned to expansion in August, beating estimates, a private-sector survey showed on Friday. Supply, domestic demand and employment improved, suggesting official efforts to spur growth might be having some effect.

Meanwhile, the country's central bank said on Friday it will cut the amount of foreign exchange that financial institutions must hold as reserves for first time this year, a move seen aimed at slowing the pace of recent yuan depreciation.

China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS firmed to 7.2360 per dollar in early trade after the cuts.

THat followed a Thursday announcement which lowered existing mortgage interest rates for first-time homebuyers as well as the downpayment ratio in some cities.

China's benchmark index .CSI300 was up 0.63%, with the real estate gauge .CSI931775 rising 0.97%.

Hong Kong's cash stock market was closed for the day as super typhoon Saola approaches southern China, but Hang Seng index futures .HIS, HSIc1 rose 0.23%.

Even though Beijing's support measures so far are not large in scope, the fact that policymakers are announcing steps more rapidly may be giving markets confidence that authorities are now being more proactive, said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets in Hong Kong.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO lost 0.39% in early trading.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 4.1081%, from 4.091%.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose 0.24% to $83.83 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $87.03, up 0.23% on the day.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.1% to $1,942.18 an ounce.

