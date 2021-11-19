GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia sits out equities rally as Alibaba slides

By Alun John

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Asian shares sat out a global rally on Friday as disappointing earnings from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reinforced worry about slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy, even as European and U.S. share futures indicated gains.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 could not break far from Thursday's record low when it weakened about 6% after the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, cut rates again even as inflationary risks broadened.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.44% and was set for a weekly decline of 1%, even after a solid performance overnight on Wall Street boosted by upbeat corporate earnings.

That global rally seemed set to continue with Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 gaining 0.41%, FTSE futures FFIc1 advancing 0.42% and S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 up 0.36%.

The tone was more subdued in Asia, with the Hong Kong benchmark .HSI down sharply 1.5%, dragged down by index heavyweight Alibaba 9988.HK.

The Chinese e-commerce firm's shares tumbled more than 10% after its second-quarter results missed expectations due to slowing consumption, increasing competition and a regulatory crackdown.

Kenny Ng, a strategist at brokerage Everbright Sun Hung Kai Securities, said as well as Alibaba, recent poor results at Baidu 9888.HK, which was off 3%, and Bilibili 9626.HK, whose shares are suspended, had reinforced the downward trend.

Given the sharp slowdown in recent Chinese retail data more broadly, analysts at Citi said in a note Alibaba's results were not surprising.

Chinese economic data over recent months has also underlined a loss of growth momentum, dragging down stocks across the region.

MSCI's Asian regional benchmark is down 13% from its February high, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS sits at a record high.

Analysts at ANZ expect Asian stocks to continue to struggle.

"A confluence of powerful headwinds is building – a slowing China, higher commodity prices at the wrong time of the business cycle, and a mild rebound in household demand," they said.

"Each of these developments, combined with monetary policy normalisation, can weigh on stock market earnings and valuations."

Tokyo's Nikkei .N225 outperformed, however, rising 0.50% after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a fresh stimulus package with spending worth around 56 trillion yen ($490 billion)..T

The yen JPY=EBS hardly reacted to the news, and was headed for a small weekly loss, trading at 114.33 per dollar in sight of its almost five-year low of 114.97 a few days ago.

Other major currencies were also largely quiet with the dollar sitting just below a 16-month high hit against a basket of its peers earlier in the week. =USDFRX

U.S. benchmark Treasury yields were steady at 1.5942%.

"There is a lot already in the price and as a result, progress toward higher yields is likely to be slow and defined by momentum shifts and sentiment swings," said analysts at Westpac in a note. US/

Oil prices were continued their recent volatility. U.S. crude CLc1 rose 0.96% to $79.77 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.97% to $82.03 per barrel. O/R

On Thursday, oil fell to six-week lows after Reuters reported, citing sources, that the Biden administration asked some of the world's largest oil consuming nations - including China, India and Japan - to consider releasing crude stockpiles in a coordinated effort to lower global energy prices.

Spot gold rose 0.11%. XAU=

