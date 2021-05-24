GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares track Wall Street higher as inflation worries recede

By Julie Zhu

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - Asian shares climbed in morning trade on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 1% at a two-week high, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Australian shares .AXJO were up 0.69%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index .N225 rose 0.6%.

Chinese stocks hit a 2-1/2-month high on financial services, consumer and tourism gains in morning trade. The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 jumped 1.89%, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC advanced 1.39%, reaching their highest levels since early March.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI rose 1.05%.

"Markets were buoyed as data flow didn't live up to the strong-inflation narrative, and amid repeated guidance from senior central bank figures that the current rise in inflation is temporary," ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

The U.S. national activity index reading of 0.24 against expectations above 1, along with dovish comments from Federal Reserve speakers, helped support the view that policy will remain on hold for some time.

Still, after global service sector surveys showed strong growth last Friday, all eyes will be on the release of U.S. personal consumption data on Thursday, the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher, spurred by gains in tech stocks, with the sector's majors Apple AAPL.O up 1.33% and Microsoft MSFT.O up 2.29%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.54% while the S&P 500 .SPX and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 0.99% and 1.41%, respectively.

Treasury yields, which fell on Monday after a few Fed officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time, were little changed. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was at 1.608%, near a two-week low.

"I think there will come a time when we can talk more about changing the parameters of monetary policy, I don't think we should do it when we're still in the pandemic," Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said on Monday.

Digital currencies bounced back on Monday following last week's crypto rout, regaining ground lost during a weekend selloff on news of China's clamp-down on mining and trading of cryptocurrencies.

After shedding 13% on Sunday, Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was last down 1.45% on Tuesday at approximately $38,252.

By early Tuesday, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, edged down to 89.776, just above a four-month low. The European single currency EUR= was up 0.1% on the day at $1.2222, having gained 1.7% in a month.

U.S. crude CLc1 ticked up 0.21% to $66.19 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose to $68.7 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold XAU= traded at $1,876.44 per ounce. GOL/

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Pullin and Jacqueline Wong)

