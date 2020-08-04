GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares supported by upbeat U.S. manufacturing, but virus woes cap gains

By Stanley White and Julie Zhu

TOKYO/HONG KONG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Asian shares advanced on Tuesday thanks to strong U.S. manufacturing data and upbeat tech stocks, though broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy saw some markets trim early gains.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.41%, but shares in China .CSI300 edged 0.04% lower on simmering Sino-U.S. tensions. Australian stocks .AXJO gained 1.88% for the biggest intraday gain since July 21. Tokyo shares .N225 also jumped by more than 1%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 were up 0.49%, German DAX futures FDXc1 rose 0.53%, while FTSE futures FFIc1 were up 0.13%.

Oil futures gave up their overnight gains and fell due to nagging worries about an increase in the supply of crude. U.S. stock futures ESc1 were 0.24% higher.

An industry gauge released overnight indicated U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in July at the fastest pace in more than a year, which helped Wall Street shares rise on Monday.

However, some investors remain cautious due to worries about a resurgence of the coronavirus and a diplomatic tussle over Chinese tech companies' operations in the United States.

"It has been an upbeat U.S. trading session and Asia will absorb the leads accordingly," Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said in a market note.

On Monday the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.89%, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC advanced 1.47% to set a record closing high as investors cheered the manufacturing data.

That data also caused the U.S. Treasury curve to steepen, an indication of improved investor sentiment.

U.S. stocks received an additional lift from Microsoft MSFT.O, which jumped 5.6% after it formally declared interest in buying the U.S. operations of TikTok, a popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to ban TikTok unless its U.S. operations are sold off from ByteDance.

Washington is also preparing to take action against other Chinese software companies that could share user data with Beijing, setting the stage for further conflict.

The dollar held steady against its counterparts as traders awaited progress in negotiations for additional economic stimulus.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday to continue talks, raising hopes for a breakthrough sometime soon.

The "only good thing we can say on the political impasse in Washington is that negotiations remain ongoing," analysts at National Australia Bank said in a market note.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday called forcefully for more U.S. government spending to support the economy, saying "demand trouble is brewing" as existing relief policies expire.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.18% on Tuesday but still near a record high of $1,984.66 set on Monday amid support from virus fears.

U.S. crude CLc1 dipped 0.17% to $40.94 a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.23% to $44.05 per barrel due to worries about extra supply coming to market.

Russia has started to increase oil and gas output, a source told Reuters. Other oil producers are also expected to increase output this month after OPEC and its allies agreed to ease production curbs.



