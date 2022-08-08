GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares subdued, dollar refreshed by U.S. rate risks

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were subdued on Monday and the dollar held firm after a stunning U.S. payrolls report pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes.

Markets quickly moved to price around a 70% chance the Federal Reserve will lift rates by 75 basis points in September, sending two-year yields up 20 basis points on Friday and further inverting the curve. FEDWATCH

The blockbuster data only raised the stakes for the July U.S. consumer prices report due on Wednesday, which could see a slight pullback in headline growth, but likely a further acceleration in core inflation.

"Despite sluggish growth and an expected slide to a 0.2% m/m July CPI gain, the Fed will likely raise policy rates 75 bps at its September meeting," said Bruce Kasman, head of economic research at JPMorgan.

"The key question is whether it will decide that a material rise in the unemployment rate is necessary to achieve its objectives," he warned. "If this is the case, its guidance on rates will move significantly higher, alongside a message that it will likely prove to be less sensitive to near-term growth disappointments."

The risk haunted equity markets with S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 both down 0.1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS dipped 0.5%, after three sessions of gains. Japan's Nikkei .N225 edged up 0.3% and South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 went flat. Chinese blue chips .CSI300 eased 0.2%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 fared better and added 0.5%, while FTSE futures FFIc1 rose 0.3%.

There was little obvious market reaction to news that the U.S. Senate on Sunday passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change after some compromises on taxation within the deal.

"The changes look unlikely to substantially change the net fiscal impact of the legislation, which continues to look likely to be less than 0.1% of GDP for the next several years, as new spending and new taxes roughly offset," said analysts at Goldman Sachs.

THE EXCEPTIONAL DOLLAR

Two-year Treasury yields were up at 3.25% US2YT=RR, fully 40 basis points above 10-year yields US10YT=RR.

Bonds also got a safe-haven bid due to unease over Beijing's sabre rattling against Taiwan as China conducts four days of military exercises around the island.

Chinese data out over the weekend showed exports picked up unexpectedly in July with a gain of 18%, while imports lagged with a rise of just 2.3%.

The jobs boom combined with the jump in yields to bolster the U.S. dollar, which was up at 106.640 against a basket of currencies =USD having gained 0.8% on Friday. FRX/

"This key data point is a million miles from a current recession, both on a change of employment, and a levels of unemployment basis," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.

"Data like this will further any thoughts about 'U.S. exceptionalism' and is very positive for the USD against all currencies."

The dollar held at 135.27 yen JPY=EBS after jumping 1.6% on Friday, while the euro was struggling at $1.0182 EUR=EBS and not far from chart support around $1.0095.

The single currency was not helped by news Moody's had cut Italy's outlook to negative as Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation shook the country's political landscape.

The rise in the dollar was a setback for gold, though it had managed to bounce from the lows hit on Friday to stand at $1,773 XAU=. GOL/

Oil prices recouped early losses to eke out some gains, having suffered the worst week since April on worries about stalling global demand as central banks keep tightening. O/R

Brent LCOc1 added 25 cents to $95.17, while U.S. crude CLc1 rose 19 cents to $89.20 per barrel.

Asia stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.