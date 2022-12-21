GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally, yen climbs as dollar backtracks

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Asian stocks climbed into the black on Thursday after an upbeat reading on U.S. consumers cheered Wall Street investors, while the yen added to the week's massive gains as Japanese bond yields settled into a new higher range.

In a surprise, U.S. consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as the labour market remained strong. Inflation expectations fell to 6.7%, the lowest since September 2021, courtesy of falling gas prices.

That helped spark a rally on Wall Street with S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 both adding another 0.3% on Thursday.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 rose 0.2% and FTSE futures FFIc1 0.3%, though turnover was subdued by the usual seasonal lull.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS firmed 1.5%, while Chinese blue chips .CSI300 rose 0.6%.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 edged up 0.5% after the country's government revised up its growth forecast for the next fiscal year on hopes for higher business expenditure and substantial wage hikes.

Investors continue to grapple with the ramifications of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) shock decision to allow JGB yields to rise this week, leading many to assume an outright tightening of policy is only a matter of time.

Ten-year government bond yields JP10YTN=JBTC had soared 23 basis points this week to 0.480%, the highest since July 2015 and within a whisker of the BOJ's new ceiling of 0.5%.

"The jump in yields and the further strengthening of the yen will lower the value of assets owned by Japanese investors," analysts at Capital Economics said.

"Insurance firms will be most affected by falling bond prices, whereas pension funds have most to lose from a stronger exchange rate. However, we doubt that lower investment returns carry systemic risks."

Capital also now expects the dollar to drop toward 125 yen next year. The dollar was already down at 131.84 yen JPY=EBS, having shed 3.6% for the week so far, though it had found some support around 130.40. FRX/

The euro has lost 3.0% on the yen for the week at 140.26 EURJPY=. With all the action in the yen, the euro was a shade firmer on the dollar at $1.0640 EUR=EBS.

Sterling had less luck after British public borrowing hit a record in November and strikes across the country darkened the UK economic outlook. The pound was holding at $1.2114 GBP=D3, having hit a three-week low overnight.

The pullback in the dollar has been a boon for gold, which was up 1.4% on the week so far at $1,818 an ounce XAU=. GOL/

Oil prices rallied after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, though a massive snowstorm is expected to blanket much of the United States and hit travel-related demand for fuel. O/R

Brent LCOc1 gained 42 cents to $82.62 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 rose 47 cents to $78.76 per barrel.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

