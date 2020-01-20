US Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares pause near high ground, oil jumps on Libya shutdown

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Asian shares held near a 20-month top on Monday even as investors took some money off the table following a strong run recently, while oil jumped to more than a one-week high after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down.

