GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares pause near high ground, oil jumps on Libya shutdown

Asian shares held near a 20-month top on Monday even as investors took some money off the table following a strong run recently, while oil jumped to more than a one-week high after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down.
