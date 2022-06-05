US Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up with U.S. futures, oil gains

Wayne Cole Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Asian shares steadied on Monday as U.S. stock futures made cautious gains ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the week, while the euro touched a seven-year top on the yen amid wagers of European Central Bank tightening.

    Oil prices firmed after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply
for its crude sales in July, an indicator of how tight supply is
even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over
the next two months.
     MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
<.MIAPJ0000PUS> inched up 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei <.N225>
recouped early losses to gain 0.3%.
    S&P 500 futures <ESc1> added 0.4% and Nasdaq futures <NQc1>
0.6%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures <STXEc1> rose 0.6% and FTSE futures
<FFIc1> 0.9%.
    Chinese blue chips <.CSI300> climbed 1.2% after a survey
confirmed service sector activity contracted in May, but the
Caixin index did improve to 41.4 from 36.2. [nZRN004IT9]
    Markets will be on tenterhooks for the U.S. consumer price
report on Friday, especially after EU inflation shocked many
with a record high last week.
    Forecasts are for a steep rise of 0.7% in May, though the
annual pace is seen holding at 8.3% while core inflation is seen
slowing a little to 5.9%. 
    A high number would only add to expectations of aggressive
tightening by the Federal Reserve with markets already priced
for half-point hikes in June and July and almost 200 basis
points by the end of the year. <FEDWATCH>
    Some analysts thought Friday's upbeat payrolls report
suggested the Fed was on track for a soft landing.
    "May's numbers came in about as good as the Fed could
expect," said Jonathan Millar, an economist at Barclays.
    "It's a good sign that the Fed's plans to cool the labour
market are playing out favourably so far, with solid gains
in employment continuing to generate steady income gains that
will help allay recession worries, for the time being."
    
    NOT SO NEGATIVE
    The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and President
Christine Lagarde is considered certain to confirm an end to
bond buying this month and a first rate hike in July, though the
jury is out on whether that will be 25 or 50 basis points.
    Money markets are priced for 125 bps of hikes by year-end,
and 100 bps as soon as October. [nL1N2XQ0G4]
    "Recent communication by ECB officials have looked to 25bp
increases at July and September to exit negative rates by the
end of Q3, though with some members preferring to leave the door
to larger 50bp hikes open," said analyst at NAB. "Lagarde's
post-meeting press conference will be closely watched."
    The prospect of rates turning positive this year has helped
the euro steady at $1.0722 <EUR=>, some way from its recent
trough of $1.0348, though it has struggled to clear resistance
around $1.0786.
    The euro also made a seven-year peak on the yen at 140.35
<EURJPY=>, after climbing 2.9% last week, while the dollar held
at 130.60 yen <JPY=> having also gained 2.9% last week.
    Against a basket of currencies, the dollar stood at 102.110
<=USD> after firming 0.4% last week.
    In commodity markets, wheat futures jumped 4% after Russia
struck Ukraine's capital Kyiv with missiles, dampening hopes for
progress in peace talks. [nL1N2XT008]
    Gold was stuck at $1,854 an ounce <XAU=> having held to a
tight range for the past couple of weeks. [GOL/]
    Oil prices got an added lift after Saudi Arabia set higher
prices for shipments to Asia, while investors are wagering
supply increases planned by OPEC will not be enough to meet
demand especially as China is easing its lockdowns. [O/R]
    "Perhaps only a third to half of what OPEC+ has promised
will come online over the next two months," said Vivek Dhar, a
mining and energy analyst at CBA.
    "While that increase is sorely needed, it falls short of
demand growth expectations, especially with EU's partial ban on
Russian oil imports also factored in. We see upside risks to our
near term Brent oil price forecast of US$110/bbl."
     Indeed, Brent <LCOc1> is already well past that adding 97
cents on Monday to reach $120.69 a barrel. U.S. crude <CLc1>
rose another $1.01 to $119.88 per barrel.

