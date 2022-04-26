GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up, sentiment fragile on China growth fears

By 0450 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS ticked up 1.1%, helped by China's blue chip index .CSI300 adding 1.4%, after its worst day in two years on Monday. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI bounced 1.9%.

The tech sector .HSTECH rallied 5.3%, boosted by mega firms such as Tencent Holdings 0700.HK and Alibaba Group BABA.K. News that Elon Musk, the world's richest man, had clinched a deal to buy Twitter TWTR.N for $44 billion cash also underpinned sentiment.

The nervousness about China's economic slowdown, however, hit Australian shares, with the local benchmark down 2% by early afternoon, hurt particularly by declines in miners .AXJO.

Japan's Nikkei stock index .N225 pared earlier gains and was down 0.04% by early afternoon. U.S. stock futures ESc1, NQcv1 were little changed in Asia trade.

The lockdown in Shanghai, and the spread of cases in other big cities like Beijing, is weighing on the growth outlook for the world's No.2 economy and investment sentiment, said Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asia-Pacific equity strategist at BNP Paribas.

"If the lockdown situation persists for longer", it will impact China's economy significantly and "also have an impact on the supply chains across the world", he said.

Markets have also been fretting that an aggressive pace of tightening by the U.S. Fed could derail the global economy, which has only just started to recover from the pandemic.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by a half a percentage point at each of its next two meetings. FEDWATCH

Lockdown in China's financial hub has dragged into a fourth week, as authorities stick to their "dynamic zero-COVID" policy to combat the latest outbreak of Omicron cases.

In early European trade, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 added 1.6% to 3,744. German DAX futures FDXc1 went up 1.51% to 14,153, while FTSE futures FFIc1 rose 1.07% to 7,445.5.

In currency markets, the dollar was in fine fettle on safe-haven demand. China's offshore yuan CNH= was steadier, at 6.5558 per dollar after the People's Bank of China said late on Monday it would cut the amount of foreign exchange banks must hold as reserves.

That helped it recover from a year-low of 6.609 per dollar on Monday, hurt by fears about China's economic growth.

The dollar was higher against most peers, with its index =USD against a basket of rivals at 101.58, just off its overnight two year peak.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR ticked up to 2.8566% in early afternoon deals. Treasury yields retreated on Monday from hawkish Fed-induced highs, as the China lockdown and growth fears sent investors to the safety of U.S. bonds.

The same worries jolted the oil market on Monday, with prices dropping by 4%. On Tuesday, U.S. crude CLc1 added 0.89% to $99.42 a barrel, while Brent LCOc1 rose more than a percent to $103.53 per barrel. O/R

Spot gold XAU= added 0.28% to $1,902.96 an ounce. GOL/

