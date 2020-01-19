GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares camp on high ground, oil up on Libya shutdown

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Asian shares neared a 20-month top on Monday as Wall Street extended its run of record peaks on solid U.S. economic data and lashes of liquidity from the Federal Reserve.

Oil prices jumped as oilfields in southwest Libya began shutting down after forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar closed a pipeline, potentially reducing national output to a fraction of its normal level.

Early turnover in Asian shares was light with U.S. stock and bond markets closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS firmed 0.1%, after notching its highest close since June 2018. Japan's Nikkei .N225 added 0.2% to be near its highest in 15 months.

Australia's main index .AXJO scored another all-time peak and South Korea .KS11 was near its best level since October 2018. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 edged up 0.1%.

Eyes will be on U.S. corporate earnings with Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Intel Corp INTC.O and Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O set to report this week, while central banks in the European Union, Canada and Japan hold policy meetings.

Sentiment was supported by the relentless run of record highs on Wall Street. Only three weeks into the new year, the S&P 500 .SPX has gained just over 3% and the NASDAQ .IXIC almost 5%.

Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, suspects the strength on Wall Street owes much to the Federal Reserve's decision in September to rein in rising repo rates by flooding markets with cash.

"The relationship between the size of the Fed's balance sheet, now some 11% bigger than where it was in late September, and the performance of U.S. risk assets is uncanny," he said, noting the balance sheet had just hit a three-month top of $4.18 trillion.

Analysts at BofA Global Research noted global stock market capitalisation had ballooned by $13 trillion since its September lows and the S&P was only 5% away from marking the biggest bull run in history.

"We stay irrationally bullish until peak Positioning and peak Liquidity incite a spike in bond yields and a 4-8% equity correction," they said in a note.

The Fed's buying binge on Treasury bills has kept bonds bid even as stocks surged and economic data stayed healthy. Yields on two-year notes US2YT=RR are dead in line with the overnight cash rate at 1.56%, compared to 2.62% this time last year.

The string of mostly solid U.S. data has underpinned the dollar, particularly against the safe-harbour yen. The dollar stood at 110.18 yen JPY= on Monday, having hit an eight-month peak of 110.28 last week.

The euro was stuck at $1.1093 EUR=, while sterling idling at $1.3000 GBP= after poor British economic news fanned speculation about a cut in interest rates.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar had firmed to 97.624 .DXY and away from the recent trough of 96.355.

Spot gold stood at $1,557.75 per ounce XAU=, having hit a seven-year top earlier this month of $1,610.90 at the height of Iran-U.S. tensions.

Concerns about a cut in supply from Libya sent oil prices higher. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 79 cents to $65.71 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 jumped 67 cents to $59.21.

Asia stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

Pipeline closure risks taking nearly all Libya's oil offline

Pound reverses gains after bleak British retail sales

Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9321 8162; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.