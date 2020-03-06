Global Markets Slide Amid 'Panic' Over Coronavirus. Strong Jobs Data Offers No Lift.

Stock futures are tumbling on Friday, as investors flock to bonds and continue to watch grim coronavirus headlines.

Seized with fear over the spread of the coronavirus, investors on Friday continued to dump global equities and seek shelter in the perceived safety of government bonds.

A day after a near 1,000-point drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the index was down about 700 points, or 2.7%, in early trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell by similar amounts. Traders have been struggling to cope with wild swings for equities this week, with the Dow twice surging more than 1,000 points higher, only to give it back the next day.

An upbeat report on employment in the U.S., usually seen as potentially market-moving news, failed to boost stocks, although it briefly lifted yields on Treasury debt.

Elsewhere, Asian equities slid and the pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 3.7%, marking what could be its biggest one-day slump in a week. The German Dax 30 fell 3.7%, the French CAC lost 4% and the FTSE 100 index fell 3.4%.

U.S. Treasury bonds, seen as a haven investment, continued to rally, pushing the yield on the 10-year note to 0.71%. Yields fall when prices rise.

“As the bond market prices the Fed toward ZIRP [zero interest-rate policy], this makes us anxious near term on risk appetite,” said global macro strategist Jeremy Hale and a team at Citigroup, in a note to clients.

Coronavirus infections globally neared 100,000 on Friday, with 3,406 deaths, according to World Health Organization data. Investors have been particularly fixated on a rising U.S. death and infection toll, with another casualty in Washington state.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday that the central bank would keep using “tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.” Several Fed speakers are due to appear at the Shadow Open Market Committee in New York,

Figures on nonfarm employment showing much stronger jobs growth than expected failed to boost the market. The U.S. economy added 273,000 jobs in February, but investors initially shrugged off the news because the data is seen as backward-looking, reflecting conditions before fear over the coronavirus intensified.

“With no signs of the outbreak slowing down—the U.K., for example, saw its first Covid-19 death on Thursday—investors remain gripped with a near unshakable panic, the week’s various central bank rate cuts only serving to reinforce the seriousness of the situation,” said Connor Campbell, financial analyst with Spreadex, in a note to clients.

Gold, another haven investment, moved up, but futures for West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude, the U.S. and international oil-price benchmarkts, respectively, dropped about 4%.

