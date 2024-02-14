News & Insights

Energy
SHEL

Global LNG demand seen rising more than 50% by 2040 -Shell

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

February 14, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Marwa Rashad and Emily Chow for Reuters ->

Adds detail

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is estimated to rise more than 50% by 2040, as China and South Asian countries use more LNG to support their economic growth, Shell said in an outlook report on Wednesday.

Global LNG trading rose to 404 million metric tons in 2023 from 397 million in 2022, Shell said in its 2024 annual LNG outlook, adding that tight supply is constraining growth, while maintaining prices and price volatility above historic averages.

The report added that China is likely to dominate LNG demand growth this decade.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Emily Chow in Singapore; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.