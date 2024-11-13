News & Insights

Stocks

Global Lithium Seeks AGM Delay Amid Resource Growth

November 13, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. is set to have its application to defer the 2024 Annual General Meeting heard by the Supreme Court of Western Australia. Shareholders have the right to participate and voice opinions at the hearing. The company boasts significant lithium resources with a combined total of 69.6 million tonnes at its key projects in Western Australia.

For further insights into AU:GL1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.