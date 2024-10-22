News & Insights

Global Lithium Nominates Ex-Sinosteel Director Amid Governance Review

October 22, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. has announced the nomination of Dr. Xiaoxuan Sun, former Managing Director of Sinosteel Midwest, for its board, amid ongoing corporate governance investigations. This nomination comes as part of a strategic move, alongside a shareholder requisition to adjust the board’s composition, set to be discussed at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The company aims to address potential governance issues before making a formal recommendation on Dr. Sun’s candidacy.

