Global Lithium Expands with Talga Project Acquisition

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. has expanded its portfolio by acquiring Octava Minerals’ Talga Project, enhancing its gold and base metal prospects. The historical drilling results reveal promising gold mineralization, though no new exploration is planned immediately. The company will review historical data and conduct geological mapping in 2025 to determine future exploration activities.

