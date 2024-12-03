News & Insights

Global Lithium Expands with Talga Project Acquisition

December 03, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

Octava Minerals Ltd. (AU:OCT) has released an update.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. has strategically acquired the Talga Project from Octava Minerals for a total of $400,000, in a move to expand its exposure to gold and base metals in Western Australia. This acquisition aims to consolidate a promising 12km trend of gold anomalies and explore a potential copper-gold mineralized system. With favorable market conditions for gold, this venture complements Global Lithium’s existing projects, potentially boosting value for shareholders.

