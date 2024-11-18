News & Insights

Global Lithium Awaits Court Decision Amid Resource Expansion

November 18, 2024 — 06:22 pm EST

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. is awaiting a Supreme Court decision on its application to postpone the 2024 Annual General Meeting, which could impact the company’s future plans. The company has significant mineral resources with a combined total of 69.6 million tonnes at 1.0% Li2O from its Manna and Marble Bar Lithium projects in Western Australia. Investors are keenly watching these developments as Global Lithium continues to expand its footprint in key lithium markets.

