Global Lithium Acquires Talga Project from Octava

December 03, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. has acquired the Talga Project from Octava Minerals for $200,000 in cash and $200,000 in shares, allowing Octava to concentrate on its Yallalong antimony and Byro Rare Earth projects. This strategic move enhances Global Lithium’s presence in the Pilbara region, known for its rich gold and base metal resources, while maintaining Octava’s stake in the Talga Project’s future success through its shareholding.

