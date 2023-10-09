Global lead, zinc market to be in surplus for 2023, 2024 -ILZSG

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Global refined lead and zinc markets are likely to see a surplus in both 2023 and 2024, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said on Monday.

Global supply of refined lead metal will exceed demand by 35,000 metric tons in 2023. In 2024, a surplus of 52,000 tons is expected, the ILZSG said.

Zinc will see a surplus of 248,000 tons in 2023 and one of 367,000 tons in 2024, ILZSG added.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

