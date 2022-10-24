Global lead, zinc market to be in deficit for 2022, 2023 - ILZSG

Adds detail

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Global refined lead and zinc markets are likely be in a deficit in both 2022 and 2023, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said on Monday.

Global demand for refined lead will exceed supply by 83,000 tonnes in 2022. In 2023, a smaller deficit of 42,000 tonnes is expected, the ILZSG said.

Refined lead output was seen falling in a number of countries in 2022, especially Russia, Ukraine and Germany, with global supply forecast to fall by 0.3% to 12.34 million tonnes.

But supply was seen 1.8% higher at 12.56 million tonnes next year, benefiting from expected new capacity in Australia, Germany, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Lead demand was forecast to increase by 0.8% to 12.42 million tonnes this year and by 1.4% to 12.60 million tonnes in 2023, the group said.

Chinese demand was seen growing by a modest 0.3% this year, the ILZSG said, with a hit to demand from the automotive sector due to COVID-led restrictions offset by a rise in lead acid battery exports.

Zinc will be in a 297,000 tonnes deficit in 2022 and 150,000 tonnes deficit in 2023, respectively.

Global demand for refined zinc is forecast to fall by 1.9% to 13.79 million tonnes in 2022, but rise by 1.5% to 13.99 million tonnes in 2023.

Production was seen falling by 2.7% to 13.49 million tonnes in 2022, primarily led by a substantial fall in Europe, the group said.

In 2023, however, zinc output is expected to increase by 2.6% to 13.84 million tonnes.

