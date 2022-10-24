Global lead, zinc market to be in deficit for 2022, 2023 - ILZSG

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Global refined lead and zinc markets are likely be in a deficit in both 2022 and 2023, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said on Monday.

Global demand for refined lead metal will exceed supply by 83,000 tonnes in 2022. In 2023, a smaller deficit of 42,000 tonnes is expected, the ILZSG said.

Zinc will be in a 297,000 tonnes deficit in 2022 and 150,000 tonnes deficit in 2023, respectively, ILZSG added.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

