Global lead market swung to surplus in 2023

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The global lead market swung to a surplus in 2023 from a deficit the year before, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Wednesday.

For the full year, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 92,000 metric tons versus a deficit of 134,000 tons in 2022 for the battery metal.

The December surplus increased to 24,700 metric tons from 18,600 tons in November on rising production from China, India and Australia.

The following numbers are in thousands of metric tons.

Dec 2023

Nov 2023

Jan-Dec 2023

Jan-Dec 2022

Mine Production

397.1

394.3

4,499

4,448

Metal Production

1,128.9

1,115.1

12,853

12,506

Metal usage

1,104.2

1,096.5

12,761

12,640

Balance

24.7

18.6

92

-134

(Reporting by Julian Luk)

((julian.luk@thomsonreuters.com))

