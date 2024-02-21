Global lead market swung to surplus in 2023

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The global lead market swung to a surplus in 2023 from a deficit the year before, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Wednesday.
For the full year, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 92,000 metric tons versus a deficit of 134,000 tons in 2022 for the battery metal.
The December surplus increased to 24,700 metric tons from 18,600 tons in November on rising production from China, India and Australia.
The following numbers are in thousands of metric tons.
Dec 2023
Nov 2023
Jan-Dec 2023
Jan-Dec 2022
Mine Production
397.1
394.3
4,499
4,448
Metal Production
1,128.9
1,115.1
12,853
12,506
Metal usage
1,104.2
1,096.5
12,761
12,640
Balance
24.7
18.6
92
-134
(Reporting by Julian Luk)
((julian.luk@thomsonreuters.com))
