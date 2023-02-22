Global lead market swings to deficit of 6,100 T in December -ILZSG

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The global lead market flipped to a deficit of 6,100 tonnes in December from a revised surplus of 9,200 tonnes the previous month, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a surplus of 10,700 tonnes in November.

For all of 2022, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 99,000 tonnes compared with a surplus of 44,000 tonnes in 2021.

The following numbers are in thousands of tonnes.

Dec

Nov

2022

2021

Mine Production

412.4

400.7

4,495

4,563

Metal Production

1,071.1

1,055.5

12,296

12,379

Metal usage

1,077.2

1,064.7

12,395

12,335

Balance

-6.1

9.2

-99

44

(Reporting by Eric Onstad)

