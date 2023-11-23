News & Insights

Global lead market swings to deficit in September -ILZSG

November 23, 2023 — 12:49 pm EST

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The global lead market saw a deficit of 8,500 metric tons in September compared with a surplus of 63,000 tons in August, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Thursday.

During the first nine months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 75,000 tons versus a deficit of 197,000 tons in the same period of 2022.

The following numbers are in thousands of metric tons.

Sept 2023

Aug 2023

Jan-Sept 2023

Jan-Sept 2022

Mine Production

382.3

377.6

3,326

3,254

Metal Production

1,114.9

1,097.5

9,525

9,285

Metal usage

1,123.4

1,034.5

9,450

9,482

Balance

-8.5

63.0

75

-197

