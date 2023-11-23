Global lead market swings to deficit in September -ILZSG

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The global lead market saw a deficit of 8,500 metric tons in September compared with a surplus of 63,000 tons in August, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Thursday.
During the first nine months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 75,000 tons versus a deficit of 197,000 tons in the same period of 2022.
The following numbers are in thousands of metric tons.
Sept 2023
Aug 2023
Jan-Sept 2023
Jan-Sept 2022
Mine Production
382.3
377.6
3,326
3,254
Metal Production
1,114.9
1,097.5
9,525
9,285
Metal usage
1,123.4
1,034.5
9,450
9,482
Balance
-8.5
63.0
75
-197
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Susan Fenton)
