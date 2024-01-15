Global lead market surplus widens in November -ILZSG

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The global lead market surplus increased to 33,700 metric tons in November from a surplus of 4,700 tons in October, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday.
For the first 11 months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 87,000 tons versus a deficit of 192,000 tons in the same period of 2022.
The following numbers are in thousands of metric tons.
Nov 2023
Oct 2023
Jan-Nov 2023
Jan-Nov 2022
Mine Production
382.0
377.6
4,069
4,039
Metal Production
1,120.2
1,132.0
11,772
11,414
Metal usage
1,086.5
1,127.3
11,685
11,606
Balance
33.7
4.7
87
-192
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
