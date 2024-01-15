Global lead market surplus widens in November -ILZSG

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The global lead market surplus increased to 33,700 metric tons in November from a surplus of 4,700 tons in October, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday.

For the first 11 months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 87,000 tons versus a deficit of 192,000 tons in the same period of 2022.

The following numbers are in thousands of metric tons.

Nov 2023

Oct 2023

Jan-Nov 2023

Jan-Nov 2022

Mine Production

382.0

377.6

4,069

4,039

Metal Production

1,120.2

1,132.0

11,772

11,414

Metal usage

1,086.5

1,127.3

11,685

11,606

Balance

33.7

4.7

87

-192

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

