Global lead market shifts to deficit of 27,600 T in August, says ILZSG

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The global lead market swung to a deficit of 27,600 tonnes in August from a revised surplus of 17,000 tonnes in July, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

The lead market was oversupplied by 14,300 tonnes in June, according to previous data from ILZSG.

In the first eight months of this year, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 25,000 tonnes compared with a surplus of 92,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

The following numbers are in thousands of tonnes.

August

July

Jan-Aug 2022

Jan-Aug 2021

Mine Production

383.2

376.7

2,909

2,949

Metal Production

1,010.4

1,013.3

8,087

8,241

Metal usage

1,038.0

996.3

8,112

8,149

Balance

-27.6

17.0

-25

92

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)

