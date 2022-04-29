Global lead market set for 2022 surplus, zinc in deficit, says ILZSG

April 29 (Reuters) - Supply of global refined lead is likely to exceed demand in 2022 while refined zinc is expected to be in deficit, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said on Friday.

Supply of refined lead will exceed demand by 17,000 tonnes 2022 while zinc will be in a 292,000 tonne deficit, the ILZSG said.

