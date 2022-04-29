Global lead market set for 2022 surplus, zinc faces deficit, says ILZSG

Adds detail

April 29 (Reuters) - Supply of global refined lead is likely to exceed demand in 2022 while refined zinc is expected to be in deficit, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said on Friday.

Supply of refined lead will exceed demand by 17,000 tonnes in 2022 while zinc will be in a 292,000 tonne deficit, the ILZSG said.

Global demand for refined lead metal is expected to increase by 1.7% this year to 12.42 million tonnes, having risen by 4.1% in 2021, while world lead mine production is projected to rise by 2.9% to 4.71 million tonnes, the group said.

ILZSG said that an expected increase in world refined lead metal output of 1.3% to 12.44 million tonnes will be mainly influenced by rises in China, India, Kazakhstan and Mexico.

For zinc, after a strong post‐pandemic recovery of 5.7% in 2021, global demand for refined metal is forecast to rise by a more modest 1.6% to 14.26 million tonnes in 2022.

After rising by 4.1% in 2021, world zinc mine production is forecast to rise by 3.9% to 13.28 million tonnes in 2022.

Global refined zinc metal output will rise by 0.9% to 13.97 million tonnes in 2022, after rising 0.4% in 2021, ILZSG said.

