Global lead market oversupplied in April - ILZSG

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The global lead market saw a surplus of 22,300 tonnes in April after a revised surplus of 4,600 tonnes in March, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
The ILZSG had previously estimated that the lead market recorded a deficit of 9,600 tonnes in March.
In the first four months of this year, the market was oversupplied by 20,000 tonnes, compared to a surplus of 27,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021, the ILZSG said.
All numbers in thousands of tonnes.
Apr-22
Mar-22
Jan-Apr 2022
Jan-Apr 2021
Mine Production
391.3
361.3
1,405
1,380
Metal Production
1012.9
1007.2
3,967
4,082
Metal usage
990.6
1002.6
3,947
4,055
Balance
22.3
4.6
20
27
*Source: ILZSG
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
