Global lead market oversupplied in April - ILZSG

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The global lead market saw a surplus of 22,300 tonnes in April after a revised surplus of 4,600 tonnes in March, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

The ILZSG had previously estimated that the lead market recorded a deficit of 9,600 tonnes in March.

In the first four months of this year, the market was oversupplied by 20,000 tonnes, compared to a surplus of 27,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021, the ILZSG said.

All numbers in thousands of tonnes.

Apr-22

Mar-22

Jan-Apr 2022

Jan-Apr 2021

Mine Production

391.3

361.3

1,405

1,380

Metal Production

1012.9

1007.2

3,967

4,082

Metal usage

990.6

1002.6

3,947

4,055

Balance

22.3

4.6

20

27

*Source: ILZSG

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.