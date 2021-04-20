Global lead market moves back into surplus in February -ILZSG

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The global lead market moved into a surplus of 7,400 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 4,400 tonnes in January, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 21,800 tonnes in January.
In the first two months of 2021, the ILZSG said the roughly 12 million tonne a year market was oversupplied by 3,000 tonnes. That compares to a 16,000 tonne surplus in the same period of 2020.
All numbers in thousands of tonnes.
|
Feb-21
Jan-21
Jan-Feb 2021
Jan-Feb 2020
Mine Production
377.1
382.6
760
693
Metal Production
940.4
993.2
1934
1771
Metal usage
933
997.6
1931
1755
Balance
7.4
-4.4
3
16
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Jason Neely)
