Global lead market moves back into surplus in February -ILZSG

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The global lead market moved into a surplus of 7,400 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 4,400 tonnes in January, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 21,800 tonnes in January.

In the first two months of 2021, the ILZSG said the roughly 12 million tonne a year market was oversupplied by 3,000 tonnes. That compares to a 16,000 tonne surplus in the same period of 2020.

All numbers in thousands of tonnes.

Feb-21 Jan-21 Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Feb 2020 Mine Production 377.1 382.6 760 693 Metal Production 940.4 993.2 1934 1771 Metal usage 933 997.6 1931 1755 Balance 7.4 -4.4 3 16 (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Jason Neely) ((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

