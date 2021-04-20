Global lead market moves back into surplus in February -ILZSG

The global lead market moved into a surplus of 7,400 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 4,400 tonnes in January, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 21,800 tonnes in January.

In the first two months of 2021, the ILZSG said the roughly 12 million tonne a year market was oversupplied by 3,000 tonnes. That compares to a 16,000 tonne surplus in the same period of 2020.

All numbers in thousands of tonnes.

Feb-21

Jan-21

Jan-Feb 2021

Jan-Feb 2020

Mine Production

377.1

382.6

760

693

Metal Production

940.4

993.2

1934

1771

Metal usage

933

997.6

1931

1755

Balance

7.4

-4.4

3

16

