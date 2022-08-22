Global lead market in deficit in June, says ILZSG

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The global lead market had a deficit of 20,400 tonnes in June after a revised surplus of 13,600 tonnes in May, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday.
The ILZSG had previously estimated that the lead market had a surplus of 17,500 tonnes in May.
In the first six months of this year, the market was undersupplied by 21,000 tonnes, compared with a surplus of 89,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021, the ILZSG said.
The following numbers are in thousands of tonnes.
June-22
May-22
Jan-June 2022
Jan-June 2021
Mine Production
407.8
388.0
2,172
2,186
Metal Production
1,013.2
1008.4
5,961
6,151
Metal usage
1,033.6
994.8
5,982
6,062
Balance
-20.4
13.6
-21
89
*Source: ILZSG
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)
