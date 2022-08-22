Global lead market in deficit in June, says ILZSG

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The global lead market had a deficit of 20,400 tonnes in June after a revised surplus of 13,600 tonnes in May, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday.

The ILZSG had previously estimated that the lead market had a surplus of 17,500 tonnes in May.

In the first six months of this year, the market was undersupplied by 21,000 tonnes, compared with a surplus of 89,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021, the ILZSG said.

The following numbers are in thousands of tonnes.

June-22

May-22

Jan-June 2022

Jan-June 2021

Mine Production

407.8

388.0

2,172

2,186

Metal Production

1,013.2

1008.4

5,961

6,151

Metal usage

1,033.6

994.8

5,982

6,062

Balance

-20.4

13.6

-21

89

*Source: ILZSG

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

