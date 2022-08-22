Global lead market in deficit in June, says ILZSG

Contributor
Seher Dareen Reuters
Published

The global lead market had a deficit of 20,400 tonnes in June after a revised surplus of 13,600 tonnes in May, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday.

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The global lead market had a deficit of 20,400 tonnes in June after a revised surplus of 13,600 tonnes in May, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday.

The ILZSG had previously estimated that the lead market had a surplus of 17,500 tonnes in May.

In the first six months of this year, the market was undersupplied by 21,000 tonnes, compared with a surplus of 89,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021, the ILZSG said.

The following numbers are in thousands of tonnes.

June-22

May-22

Jan-June 2022

Jan-June 2021

Mine Production

407.8

388.0

2,172

2,186

Metal Production

1,013.2

1008.4

5,961

6,151

Metal usage

1,033.6

994.8

5,982

6,062

Balance

-20.4

13.6

-21

89

*Source: ILZSG

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More