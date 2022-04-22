Global lead market flips to surplus in February - ILZSG

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The global lead market flipped to a surplus of 7,800 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 17,700 tonnes in January, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
However, the market was in a deficit of 10,000 tonnes in the first two months of 2022 compared to a suplus of 36,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous year, the ILZSG said.
All numbers in thousands of tonnes.
|
Feb 2022
Jan 2022
Jan-Feb 2022
Jan-Feb 2021
Mine Production
343.2
343.2
668
648
Metal Production
947.3
1,015.4
1,963
2,000
Metal usage
939.5
1,033.1
1,973
1,964
Balance
7.8
-17.7
-10
36
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, Editing by Louise Heavens)
