Global lead market flips to surplus in February - ILZSG

Contributor
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Published

The global lead market flipped to a surplus of 7,800 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 17,700 tonnes in January, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

However, the market was in a deficit of 10,000 tonnes in the first two months of 2022 compared to a suplus of 36,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous year, the ILZSG said.

All numbers in thousands of tonnes.

Feb 2022

Jan 2022

Jan-Feb 2022

Jan-Feb 2021

Mine Production

343.2

343.2

668

648

Metal Production

947.3

1,015.4

1,963

2,000

Metal usage

939.5

1,033.1

1,973

1,964

Balance

7.8

-17.7

-10

36

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, Editing by Louise Heavens)

