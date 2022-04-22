Global lead market flips to surplus in February - ILZSG

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The global lead market flipped to a surplus of 7,800 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 17,700 tonnes in January, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

However, the market was in a deficit of 10,000 tonnes in the first two months of 2022 compared to a suplus of 36,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous year, the ILZSG said.

All numbers in thousands of tonnes.

Feb 2022 Jan 2022 Jan-Feb 2022 Jan-Feb 2021 Mine Production 343.2 343.2 668 648 Metal Production 947.3 1,015.4 1,963 2,000 Metal usage 939.5 1,033.1 1,973 1,964 Balance 7.8 -17.7 -10 36 (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

