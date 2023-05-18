News & Insights

Global lead market deficit rises to 21,000 T in March -ILZSG

May 18, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The global lead market deficit widened to 21,000 tonnes in March from 12,300 tonnes the previous month, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

During the first three months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 19,000 tonnes versus 143,000 tonnes in the same period of 2022.

The following numbers are in thousands of tonnes.

March 2023

Feb 2023

Jan-Mar 2023

Jan-Mar 2022

Mine Production

370.8

310.3

1,026

996

Metal Production

1,069.9

946.4

3,081

2,999

Metal usage

1,090.9

958.7

3,100

3,142

Balance

-21.0

-12.3

-19.0

-143.0

