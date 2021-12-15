Global lead market deficit continues in October, ILZSG says

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The global lead market was undersupplied by 40,200 tonnes October after a shortfall of 41,500 tonnes in September, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

The ILZSG's September figure was revised upwards from last month, when it said the market was undersupplied by 32,400 tonnes.

In the first ten months of the year, the lead market had a 15,000-tonne surplus, the ILZSG said. That compares to a surplus of 132,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.

All numbers in thousands of tonnes.

Oct-21

Sep-21

Jan-Oct 2021

Jan-Oct 2020

Mine Production

415.4

410.8

3,838

3,670

Metal Production

998.4

985.1

10,118

9,733

Metal usage

1,038.6

1,026.6

10,103

9,601

Balance

-40.2

-41.5

15

132

*Source: ILZSG

(Reporting by Peter Hobson;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

