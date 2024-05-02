Global Investors Flocking to Private Markets

Rising inflation and heightened borrowing costs are diminishing the appeal of leveraged private-market investments, but despite these challenges, institutional investors in the Asia-Pacific region remain committed to expanding their allocations in private assets, particularly in real estate and private debt, as highlighted in the firm's recent annual report.

Among the 120 Asia-Pacific-based institutional investors surveyed, 58% anticipate further inflation escalation, while 65% express concerns about elevated borrowing expenses linked to inflation affecting leveraged private-market investments adversely.

However, amid these macroeconomic headwinds, financial institutions in the region remain bullish on private markets and are planning to boost allocations in the short and medium terms, with private debt emerging as a favored asset class. The survey also indicated a growing trend of institutional investors allocating more than 30% of their portfolios to private markets, with approximately 64% planning to elevate their allocations to private real estate in the medium run.

Finsum: Private real estate could be posed for a comeback as interest rates fall and remote work becomes more sparse.

private real estate

alts

uncorrelated

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.