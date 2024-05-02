News & Insights

Markets

Global Investors Flocking to Private Markets

May 02, 2024 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Global Investors Flocking to Private Markets

Rising inflation and heightened borrowing costs are diminishing the appeal of leveraged private-market investments, but despite these challenges, institutional investors in the Asia-Pacific region remain committed to expanding their allocations in private assets, particularly in real estate and private debt, as highlighted in the firm's recent annual report. 

 

Among the 120 Asia-Pacific-based institutional investors surveyed, 58% anticipate further inflation escalation, while 65% express concerns about elevated borrowing expenses linked to inflation affecting leveraged private-market investments adversely.

 

However, amid these macroeconomic headwinds, financial institutions in the region remain bullish on private markets and are planning to boost allocations in the short and medium terms, with private debt emerging as a favored asset class.  The survey also indicated a growing trend of institutional investors allocating more than 30% of their portfolios to private markets, with approximately 64% planning to elevate their allocations to private real estate in the medium run.

Finsum: Private real estate could be posed for a comeback as interest rates fall and remote work becomes more sparse.

  • private real estate
  • alts
  • uncorrelated

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.