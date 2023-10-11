Global Investment Opportunities in the Energy Transition

We speak with Frances Aderhold, Sustainable Investing Research Analyst at Fiduciary Trust International, about what the energy transition is and the opportunities it presents to investors. Aderhold also shares how investors can incorporate this theme into their portfolios.

What is the energy transition and what are some of the top strategies leading the transition?

The energy transition represents a transformation of the global economy that is already underway. It is a theme that is relevant to every investor. As the world’s demand for energy continues to grow, achieving net-zero global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions will require transitioning to clean energy sources and changing how energy is consumed throughout the economy.

The opportunity is broad and includes not only companies that are providing new solutions, but also incumbent companies with the manufacturing capacity and technical expertise to address this new demand and growing market by transitioning their business models, product lines and supply chains towards cleaner alternatives.

We recently published a report called Plugging Into the Energy Transition, which explores some of the risks and opportunities related to the theme and showcases some of the innovations and business models that we think will be attractive for investors in the near and long term.

Why is the energy transition such a key focus today?

We believe the energy transition represents a significant investment opportunity. Over the next three decades, capital will be reallocated from high-emitting to low-emitting assets, with analysts forecasting that investment in the physical assets related to the energy transition will at least triple to between $4.4 trillion and $6.5 trillion per year. The private sector will likely play a key role in driving this opportunity set, with corporations—including the financial sector—representing 60% of annual spending.

Efficiency gains have been one of the most important drivers of the transition to date, as costs of building and operating wind and solar power plants have significantly come down over the last decade, reaching cost parity with fossil fuels in most parts of the world. In addition, there has been significant global policy support in the form of both carrots and sticks.

Notably, the Inflation Reduction Act, in conjunction with the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and the CHIPS Act, is set to triple the U.S. federal government’s average annual spending on climate and clean energy this decade compared to the last decade. Finally, there are growing corporate commitments to net-zero goals and consumer demand for climate-friendly alternatives.

What are the investment opportunities tied to the energy transition?

We focused on three major shifts that will be critical to enable the energy transition. The first is greening the grid, which entails cleaning up the power supply for a massive build out of renewable infrastructure. Wind and solar sit at the heart of the energy transition. Paired with new energy storage solutions, they can unlock the potential to electrify other sectors of the economy. Beyond the physical buildout of infrastructure, there are further opportunities to improve efficiencies and support a more modern and digital grid system.

The second area of focus is the electrification of almost everything, where nearly everything running on fossil fuels today needs to run on electricity. This includes a wide opportunity set that touches on many sectors of the economy including transportation, commercial and residential heating, and industrial heating.

Finally, there’s industrial decarbonization. We will need solutions like alternative fuels—such as green hydrogen—to help decarbonize heavy industry and heavy transportation, and carbon capture to remove carbon from certain industrial processes or directly from the atmosphere. Many of these technologies are still in the early stages of commercialization and face technological uncertainty, requiring longer time horizons and partnerships between incumbent companies and public finance.

What are some top companies leading the energy transition that investors should keep an eye on?

The opportunity set is broad, as we expect the energy transition to touch nearly every sector of the economy. Investment strategies focused on the theme exist across asset classes. However, investors will need to be selective.

The fixed income, liquid real assets, and listed equity asset classes offer a wide variety of energy transition investment opportunities, though most are concentrated in the “proven” and “enabling solutions” categories. The private markets allow investors to target their capital in particular sectors, sub-themes, or geographies. We believe that investors can gain exposure to the long-term growth of renewables through utilities as the major owners and operators of clean power generation, while exposure to more fragmented parts of the market, such as distributed solar, may offer compelling rates of return.

There is also a growing market for solutions that support improvements for grid optimization and resilience. As more wind and solar come online, we believe that energy storage will be an increasingly compelling opportunity across different technologies to meet various storage duration needs.

With the electrification of everything, many incumbent companies are already shifting their product lines towards electric alternatives. Obvious examples include EVs, but there are growing opportunities to electrify equipment in other sectors including agricultural equipment or construction machinery, as well as building heat and even some industrial processes.

Over the longer term, investors should look at how long-duration storage, green hydrogen, and carbon capture and utilization technologies develop as critical solutions towards decarbonizing the economy.

What should investors who want to incorporate this investment theme into their portfolios consider?

It is important to understand that the energy transition is a transformation of the entire economy that requires a long-term mindset. The trend is already showing up in diversified portfolios, so it is critical that all investors understand and integrate these market dynamics into their decision making.

For strategies that provide more dedicated thematic exposure, it is important to understand the risk-return profile they present when incorporating these strategies into investment portfolios. Strategies focused on climate solutions tend to demonstrate high volatility and are overweight high-growth names. Many strategies may also be concentrated in specific sectors such as utilities, industrials and materials, and have higher concentrations in the small-to-mid capitalization portion of the market due to the investable universe of companies today that are most closely tied to the theme.

While passive funds provide broad exposure to the theme, they still require a substantial amount of subjectivity to define the investment parameters. Investors should look to tailor their investment portfolios to meet their unique goals, and risk mitigation, portfolio diversification, and manager selection are key to help manage some of these risks.

This interview originally appeared in our TradeTalks newsletter. Sign up here to access exclusive market analysis by a new industry expert each week. We also spotlight must-see TradeTalks videos from the past week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.