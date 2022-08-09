Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shareholders are up 11% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) share price has gained some 38% in the last three months. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 27% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

While the last year has been tough for Global Internet of People shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Given that Global Internet of People didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year Global Internet of People saw its revenue fall by 68%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. No surprise, then, that the share price fell 27% over the year. It's always work digging deeper, but we'd probably need to see a strong balance sheet and bottom line improvements to get interested in this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:SDH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

This free interactive report on Global Internet of People's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Global Internet of People shareholders are happy with the loss of 27% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 38% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Global Internet of People (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

