Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Global Internet of People, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$11m ÷ (US$63m - US$2.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Global Internet of People has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Global Internet of People's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Global Internet of People's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Global Internet of People, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 57% over the last three years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Global Internet of People has decreased its current liabilities to 4.2% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Global Internet of People is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 74% over the last year, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Therefore, we'd suggest researching the stock further to uncover more about the business.

