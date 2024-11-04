News & Insights

Stocks

Global International Credit’s HK$18 Million Loan Deal

November 04, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Global International Credit Group Ltd. (HK:1669) has released an update.

Global International Credit Group Ltd. has announced a new secured loan agreement totaling HK$18 million, with a 10% annual interest rate, for a term of 12 months. This transaction involves sub-mortgages on various properties and personal guarantees, making it a noteworthy discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The company continues to expand its footprint in the money lending sector by providing property mortgage and personal loans in Hong Kong.

For further insights into HK:1669 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.