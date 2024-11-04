Global International Credit’s HK$18 Million Loan Deal

Global International Credit Group Ltd. (HK:1669) has released an update.

Global International Credit Group Ltd. has announced a new secured loan agreement totaling HK$18 million, with a 10% annual interest rate, for a term of 12 months. This transaction involves sub-mortgages on various properties and personal guarantees, making it a noteworthy discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The company continues to expand its footprint in the money lending sector by providing property mortgage and personal loans in Hong Kong.

