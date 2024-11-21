Global International Credit Group Announces New Loan Agreement

Global International Credit Group Ltd. (HK:1669) has released an update.
Global International Credit Group Ltd. has announced a new secured loan agreement of HK$12 million for 12 months, backed by a residential property and car parking space valued at HK$18 million. This transaction, alongside previous loans totaling HK$12.8 million, marks a discloseable financial event for the company under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The loan proceeds will be utilized to settle a prior loan agreement, showcasing the company’s strategic financial management.
