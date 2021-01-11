Oil
BX

Global Infrastructure Partners to buy Signature Aviation for $4.63 bln

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Global Infrastructure Partners, the co-owner of London's Gatwick Airport, said on Monday that it reached an agreement to buy London-based Signature Aviation for about $4.63 billion, trumping an approach from Blackstone Group.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Global Infrastructure Partners, the co-owner of London's Gatwick Airport, said on Monday that it reached an agreement to buy London-based Signature Aviation SIGSI.L for about $4.63 billion, trumping an approach from Blackstone Group BX.N.

Blackstone said last Friday it had won the support of Signature's biggest shareholder Bill Gates for a possible $4.3 billion bid.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX CG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular